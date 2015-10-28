Retailer Next 'extremely cautious' about year ahead
LONDON British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday posted its first year-on-year profit gain in eight quarters, buoyed by strong chip sales and a modest pickup for its smartphone business.
The world's No.1 memory chip and smartphone maker said third-quarter operating profit leapt 82 percent to 7.4 trillion won ($6.46 billion), compared with its guidance for 7.3 trillion won in early October and 4.1 trillion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 8.9 percent to 51.7 trillion won.
Profit for the mobile division grew to 2.40 trillion won from 1.75 trillion won a year earlier.
LONDON Most British companies do not expect to offer more generous pay deals to employees this year compared with 2016, adding to signs that higher inflation will gnaw at Britons' living standards in the months ahead, a survey showed on Thursday.