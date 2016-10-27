Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure - Welt
BERLIN Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it is considering another round of share buybacks, without commenting on specifics including the amount of money to be returned to shareholders.
Robert Yi, head of Samsung's investor relations, said during a conference call the firm would announce its shareholder returns plan by the end of November.
MODENA, Italy Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
FRANKFURT German engineers expect no hit to business from the presidency of Donald Trump or Britain's decision to leave the European Union, the head of industry body VDMA told a German newspaper.