A Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 new smartphone is displayed at its store in Seoul, South Korea, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

BEIJING Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has more than 1 million people globally using Galaxy Note 7 smartphones with batteries that are not vulnerable to overheating and catching fire, said a statement on the firm's Chinese website on Thursday.

The South Korean firm in the statement also apologised to its consumers for failing to explain why the smartphones on sale in China were safe, as they used batteries that came from a different supplier to those that could overheat.

(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)