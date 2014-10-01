Samsung flags are set up at the main entrance to the Berlin fair ground before the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

SEOUL South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it will invest $560 million (345.74 million pounds) to build a consumer appliances production complex in Vietnam, its latest move to build manufacturing capacity in the country.

Samsung, the world's largest TV maker, said in a statement the new 700,000 square metre complex will mainly produce televisions.

Samsung has been investing heavily in production facilities in Vietnam across business segments including smartphones in a bid to lower production costs. The firm's display subsidiary, Samsung Display, said in July that it won approval to build a $1 billion display module assembly plant in Vietnam.

