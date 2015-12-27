EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
SEOUL South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group said on Sunday its battery making affiliate Samsung SDI Co Ltd (006400.KS) will sell 5 million shares in Samsung C&T Corp (028260.KS) to comply with an order from local regulators.
A Samsung Group spokesman told Reuters SDI will consider options to minimise market impact of selling the C&T shares, which amount to a 2.6 percent stake in the firm worth 727.5 billion won ($624.8 million) based on Thursday's closing levels.
South Korea's Fair Trade Commission said earlier on Sunday that Samsung Group must weaken or break three of its circular shareholding chains after a merger of two affiliates were seen strengthening the chains.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.