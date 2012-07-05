SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS), the world's biggest technology firm by revenue, estimated its April-June operating profit at a record 6.7 trillion won (3.8 billion pounds), powered by strong sales of its flagship Galaxy range of smartphones.

Following are reactions from analysts and fund managers:

NHO GEUN-CHANG, HMC INVESTMENT SECURITIES ANALYST

"Revenue is below our forecast, which suggests price pressure was more severe than had been expected in products such as televisions and home appliances. But it's a solid set of results, given that profit is in line with forecasts despite weaker revenue growth.

"Earnings will be stronger in the current quarter as sales of the high-end Galaxy S III will increase dramatically and drive the telecom division's earnings to above 5 trillion won.

"We estimate shipments of the Galaxy S III will reach 19 million units in the third quarter."

