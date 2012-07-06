SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS), the world's biggest technology firm by revenue, estimated its April-June operating profit at a record 6.7 trillion won (3.79 billion pounds), powered by strong sales of its flagship Galaxy range of smartphones.

Following are reactions from analysts and fund managers:

JEFF KANG, ANALYST, DAISHIN SECURITIES

"Earnings will grow further from the current level as the semiconductor division will also stage a solid recovery on the back of improving DRAM and NAND demand. We expect the division to show a 1 trillion won gain in earnings in the third quarter.

"But Samsung's overall momentum could slow in the fourth quarter as competition will intensify with Apple's new iPhone."

PARK JONG-MIN, FUND MANGER, ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

"We expect a correction in Samsung's earnings in the fourth quarter, as the launch of the new iPhone will lead to a decline in Samsung's profit in the high-end smartphone business."

"The new iPhone is expected to be launched in the fourth quarter, so it will have not an impact on Samsung third-quarter earnings. Samsung's third-quarter earnings will further improve from the second quarter thanks to seasonal demand and a recovery in chips and displays."

NHO GEUN-CHANG, HMC INVESTMENT SECURITIES ANALYST

"Revenue is below our forecast, which suggests price pressure was more severe than had been expected in products such as televisions and home appliances. But it's a solid set of results, given that profit is in line with forecasts despite weaker revenue growth.

"Earnings will be stronger in the current quarter as sales of the high-end Galaxy S III will increase dramatically and drive the telecom division's earnings to above 5 trillion won.

"We estimate shipments of the Galaxy S III will reach 19 million units in the third quarter."

(Reporting by Miyoung Kim and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Joseph Radford)