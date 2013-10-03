Journalists walk at the Samsung booth during a media preview day at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, in this September 5, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files

SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) estimated its July-September operating profit rose 25 percent to a record 10.1 trillion won ($9.40 billion) as a strong recovery in memory chip sales countered weakening earnings growth at its mobile devices business.

The guidance, released ahead of full quarterly results due to be announced by October 25, was better than an average forecast of 9.96 trillion won by 34 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The South Korean firm estimated its third-quarter sales at 59 trillion won, versus a market forecast of 60 trillion won. ($1 = 1074.0000 Korean won)

