SEOUL Samsung Electronics, the world's top maker of memory chips and televisions, estimated on Friday its July-September operating profit would fall 14 percent from a year ago, as persistent declines in semiconductor and flat screen prices outweigh a strong profit recovery in its handset business.

The South Korean firm estimated its quarterly operating profit at 4.20 trillion won (2.2 billion pound), compared with a consensus forecast of 3.4 trillion won by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. That would be a 13.6 percent decline from a year ago but up 12 percent from the preceding quarter.

Following are reactions from analysts and fund managers:

AHN SEONG-HO, ANALYST, HANWHA SECURITIES

"I think Samsung's telecom business was a big positive surprise, and other businesses fared better than expected. I previously thought Apple's new iPhone would slow Samsung's handset earnings momentum, but there was no iPhone 5, and the iPhone 4S will not be a burden on Samsung in the fourth quarter."

"The important thing is Samsung's strong earnings are not based on an overall demand recovery, but Samsung's own competitiveness. The macroeconomic situation will remain a major risk for Samsung in the fourth quarter."

(Reporting by Miyoung Kim and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)