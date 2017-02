An employee of South Korean mobile carrier KT holds a Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Tab 10.1 tablet (R) and Apple Inc's iPad tablet as he poses for photos at a registration desk at KT's headquarters in Seoul in this August 10, 2011 file photograph. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak/Files

SEOUL Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday that it filed a new lawsuit against Apple Inc in a U.S. court, contending the iPhone 5 infringed on Samsung's patents.

In a statement, Samsung said: "...we have little choice but to take the steps necessary to protect our innovations and intellectual property rights."

