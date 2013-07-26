Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Friday expected its average selling prices of smartphones to decline slightly in the third quarter, because of the growing portion of mid- and low-end smartphones.
The South Korean company also forecast its tablet shipments would jump by slightly more than 30 percent in the July to September period from the preceding quarter.
The remarks were made by Kim Hyun-joon, vice president of Samsung's mobile business, during an earnings conference call.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
BEIJING The green energy car subsidiary of Chinese automaker Beijing Automotive Group [BEJINS.UL] plans an initial public offering in 2018, Chairman Xu Heyi said on Monday, adding that the unit should be profitable that year.
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.