SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Friday expected its average selling prices of smartphones to decline slightly in the third quarter, because of the growing portion of mid- and low-end smartphones.

The South Korean company also forecast its tablet shipments would jump by slightly more than 30 percent in the July to September period from the preceding quarter.

The remarks were made by Kim Hyun-joon, vice president of Samsung's mobile business, during an earnings conference call.

