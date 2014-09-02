The company logo is displayed at the Samsung news conference at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it is considering acquiring the shares of unlisted medical equipment maker Samsung Medison Co Ltd that it does not currently own.

Samsung Electronics said in a regulatory filing that it has not yet made a final decision. It did not elaborate on its plans.

Samsung Electronics controls about 68.5 percent of Samsung Medison. The holding has a book value of about 478 billion Korean won (284.85 million pounds), according to an August regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)