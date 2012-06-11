People walk at the main office building of Samsung Electronics in Seoul April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

HELSINKI Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) denied it was interested in acquiring Nokia NOK1V.HE, sending shares in the Finnish mobile phone company down 2 percent.

Nokia shares rose 6 percent last Friday on speculation of a possible buyout offer.

"Such reports are purely speculative and are not true," the company said.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)