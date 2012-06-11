Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
HELSINKI Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) denied it was interested in acquiring Nokia NOK1V.HE, sending shares in the Finnish mobile phone company down 2 percent.
Nokia shares rose 6 percent last Friday on speculation of a possible buyout offer.
"Such reports are purely speculative and are not true," the company said.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.