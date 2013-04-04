Snap perks up after initial rush of short sellers
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc bounced back on Wednesday following a steep selloff while an initial rush to short sell the stock appeared to be slowing.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd estimated its January-March operating profit rose 53 percent to 8.7 trillion won (5.08 billion pounds) as sales of mid-tier smartphones helped the South Korean giant tide over the off-peak season.
The guidance - released ahead of full quarterly results due by April 26 - was better than an average forecast for 8.3 trillion won by 42 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
That spells the end of five straight quarters of record profits for the world's biggest technology firm by revenue.
Samsung estimated its first-quarter sales at 52 trillion won, versus a market forecast for 53.0 trillion won.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Edited by Ryan Woo)
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc is working to mend its relationship with regulators as pressure mounts for the company to improve its business practices and temper Chief Executive Travis Kalanick's aggressive leadership style.
Alphabet Inc's Google is making progress in taking on cloud computing leaders Amazon.com Incand Microsoft Corp, executives said on Wednesday, as the search engine company stakes more of its future on the cloud as a new source of growth.