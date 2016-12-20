Toshiba shares slip ahead of chip business sale approval
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp slipped in early trading on Wednesday as the company prepared to give the nod to spinning off its chip business.
SEOUL South Korea's Samsung Securities Co Ltd (016360.KS) said on Tuesday it plans to issue new shares worth 354 billion won (239.66 million pounds).
The securities brokerage arm of Samsung Group [SAGR.UL] said in a regulatory filing that the new shares are expected to be listed in March 2017.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee)
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank is considering a partial initial public offering of its asset management unit as part of an overhaul following its record payout over toxic mortgages in the United States, several people close to the matter said on Tuesday.