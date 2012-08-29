SEOUL Shares in Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) rose more than 3 percent on Tuesday after a U.S. judge set a December 6 court date to hear Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) request for a permanent injunction against Samsung Electronics' (005930.KS) smartphones.

The move by the U.S. judge would possibly delay the potential impact of Apple's legal victory.

Samsung shares extended a rebound from the previous session, after dropping 7.5 percent on Monday following Apple's comprehensive win in a U.S. patent lawsuit.

