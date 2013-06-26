Snap vaults venture investor Lightspeed into the Silicon Valley elite
SAN FRANCISCO A decade ago, Lightspeed Venture Partners was an obscure firm investing in highly technical startups that were mostly unknown outside of Silicon Valley.
SEOUL Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd slumped 3 percent to nine-month lows on Wednesday, as investors braced for weaker-than-expected earnings from the smartphone maker for the April-to-June period.
Shinhan Investment Corp joined a number of brokerages in cutting its target price for the South Korean technology giant, forecasting smartphone shipments and earnings would be less than it had previously expected.
Samsung Electronics shares were set to fall for a sixth consecutive session. They were down 3.1 percent to 1,257,000 Korean won (713.17 pounds) as of 0443 BST, underperforming the wider market's 0.2 percent drop. This was their lowest level since September 11 last year.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)
SAN FRANCISCO A decade ago, Lightspeed Venture Partners was an obscure firm investing in highly technical startups that were mostly unknown outside of Silicon Valley.
SAN FRANCISCO A company now owned by Uber last year quietly bought a small firm specializing in sensor technology used in autonomous vehicles, giving the ride services company a patent in the technology and possibly a defense against a trade secrets theft lawsuit filed against it by rival Alphabet Inc.
CHICAGO McDonald's Corp later this year will give U.S. customers the opportunity to order and pay via their cell phones as it fights to win back customers lost to other fast-food rivals.