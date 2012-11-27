Samsung flags are set up at the main entrance to the Berlin fair ground before the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

NEW DELHI Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) will ship 19 million laptop computers and tablets operating on Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) new Windows 8 operating system this year, said Jin Park, vice president of the IT solutions business at Samsung.

Microsoft, the world's largest software company, launched its new-look, touch-friendly Windows 8 earlier this year to grip customers' imagination, as it looks to regain ground lost to Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Google Inc (GOOG.O) in mobile computing and shake up the moribund PC market.

