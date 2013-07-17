An employee of a computer shop poses with a SanDisk compact flash memory card inside a computer mall in Taipei in this September 17, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

SanDisk Corp reported a 43 percent rise in quarterly revenue as prices of flash memory chips rebounded from last year's lows.

Revenue rose to $1.48 billion (972.85 million pounds) for the second quarter from $1.03 billion a year earlier.

Net income rose to $262 million, or $1.06 per share, from $13 million, or 5 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.21 per share.

SanDisk's flash memory chips are used to store data such as movies and photos in smartphones, flash drives and tablets.

(Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)