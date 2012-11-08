NEW YORK/HOUSTON One of SandRidge Energy Inc's (SD.N) top shareholders called for the oil and gas company to consider selling itself and for Chief Executive Tom Ward to step down, saying management's strategy has been "incoherent, unpredictable and volatile."

Hedge fund TPG-Axon, which said it owns more than 4.5 percent of SandRidge and has about $4 billion (2.5 billion pounds) in assets under management, on Thursday sent the company a letter that also urges a shakeup of SandRidge's board.

The hedge fund repeatedly compared SandRidge to Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N), which has been besieged by a governance crisis and liquidity crunch. Ward co-founded Chesapeake with Aubrey McClendon in 1989. Ward joined SandRidge in 2006 and took the company public the following year.

TPG-Axon said in the letter it believes SandRidge could be worth $12 to $14 per share, compared with its $6 closing price on Wednesday.

SandRidge shares were up 4.7 percent at $6.28 on Thursday afternoon. The company's current market value is around $3.2 billion.

"SandRidge stock performance has been nothing short of disastrous, on both an absolute and relative basis, since the company's IPO in 2007," TPG-Axon founder Dinakar Singh wrote in a letter to the SandRidge board. The shares have lost around three-quarters of their value compared with their IPO price of $26.

Singh wrote that even considering the financial crisis and the collapse of natural gas prices, "many of the (company's) wounds have been self-inflicted."

He pointed to what he called appalling corporate governance and reckless spending that "has resulted in repeated financial emergencies, and caused massive dilution, soaring cost of capital, and unnecessary risks for shareholders."

SandRidge said in a statement that it is open to constructive engagement with shareholders.

"While our perspectives on various points made in the letter from TPG-Axon differ in many instances, we agree that SandRidge has valuable assets and that we need to focus on improving performance for shareholders," the company wrote.

The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based company focuses on exploration and production primarily in the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region of the United States. It is the leading operator in the Mississippian Oil Play of northern Oklahoma and western Kansas, and also has operations in West Texas, the Gulf Coast and the Gulf of Mexico.

'DISINGENUOUS' STATEMENTS

TPG-Axon said in the letter that it met with Ward earlier this year, expressing concerns about governance.

"Mr. Ward assured us, in a meeting earlier this year, that SandRidge did not have the poor corporate governance practices employed at Chesapeake Energy," Singh wrote. "As we subsequently examined the claims he made to us in that meeting, we have come to believe these statements were disingenuous, at best."

In April, Reuters reported that McClendon, Chesapeake's CEO, arranged to borrow more than $1 billion using as collateral well interests granted to him as a corporate perk.

The lender, EIG Global Energy Partners, is also a major investor in Chesapeake, a situation that governance experts and analysts said may create a conflict of interest.

The loan news stirred anger among the company's investors and McClendon's well program is under scrutiny by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has said it will no longer grant McClendon well interests beginning in 2014.

McClendon was also stripped of his title as chairman of Chesapeake and the company's investors now control the nine-member board of directors.

Singh, the former co-head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) proprietary trading desk, Principle Strategies, founded TPG-Axon Capital Management in late 2004 after a 14-year career at the investment bank.

While not typical of its strategy, TPG-Axon has used activism previously to try to boost returns. In one instance in 2006 the hedge fund began a campaign for changes at Triad Hospitals, which in 2007 agreed to a $4.7 billion buyout by two private equity buyers.

At the end of the second quarter, TPG-Axon's largest equity holdings by market value were Sirius XM Radio Inc (SIRI.O), Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX.O) and W.R Grace & Co (GRA.N), according to a regulatory filing. The firm held roughly 15 million shares in Sandridge Energy at the end of the second quarter.

