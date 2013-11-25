PARIS French drugmaker Sanofi (SASY.PA) plans to spend 1 to 2 billion euros ($1.4-2.7 billion) each year on acquisitions, its chief executive, Chris Viehbacher, told Le Figaro newspaper.

Since taking the helm five years ago, Viehbacher has sought to refill Sanofi's drug pipeline, spending 24 billion euros on acquisitions - including on the takeover of U.S. biotech firm Genzyme - to offset the loss of patents on top-selling drugs.

In an interview with Le Figaro, Viehbacher said Sanofi had got over the worst of its "patent cliff" in September and that sales were growing again, driven by the company's seven priority platforms: diabetes, vaccines, emerging markets, automedication, animal health, rare diseases and "other innovative products."

"I'm satisfied with Sanofi's current perimeter," Viehbacher said. "We will keep reinforcing the growth platforms, to the tune of 1 to 2 billion euros per year in acquisitions. But I don't think we should widen this perimeter."

Last month, Sanofi lowered its full-year profit guidance for a second time after a slowdown in China, weaker generic sales in Brazil and manufacturing problems at a Toronto vaccine plant dented third-quarter results.

