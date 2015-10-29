The Sanofi logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Lyon, France, October 26, 2015. French drugs firm Sanofi will present its Q3 results on October 29. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

PARIS Sanofi (SASY.PA) reported stronger third-quarter profits on Thursday as rising sales at biotech arm Genzyme and in animal health compensated for a fall in revenue from diabetes drugs, its main business.

The French drugmaker said quarterly business net income was up 5 percent at constant exchange rates to 2.1 billion euros (1.5 billion pounds) with a 3.4 percent gain in total sales to 9.6 billion.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected net profit of 2.1 billion euros.

Revenue at rare diseases arm Genzyme rose 32.7 percent and those of animal health were up 9.3 percent, but sales of Sanofi's diabetes division fell 6.6 percent to 1.85 billion euros, following a drop in the previous two quarters, hurt by lower sales of patent-expiring blockbuster Lantus.

"Accounting for recent market trends, Sanofi now projects global diabetes sales over the period of 2015-2018 to decline at an average annualised rate of between 4 percent and 8 percent at constant exchange rates," the company said in a statement.

Sanofi maintained its guidance for stable to slightly growing 2015 profit.

The group will unveil a five-year strategic plan in Paris next week.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont, Noelle Mennella; Editing by Andrew Callus)