LONDON/NEW YORK Sanofi SA (SASY.PA) is looking to sell a portfolio of mature drugs that could fetch between $7 billion (4.16 billion pounds) and $8 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, yet another example of drugmakers trying to shed non-core assets and focus on high-growth areas.

The French pharmaceutical company is working with Evercore Partners Inc (EVR.N) and has contacted potential buyers in the past few months, the people said on Tuesday, asking not to be named because the matter is private.

The drugs for sale include treatments for high blood pressure and cardio-metabolic diseases and have roughly $3.7 billion in combined annual revenue, one of the people said. The portfolio could fetch up to two times that amount, the person added.

Generic drugmakers and specialty pharmaceutical companies are seen as logical buyers for the Sanofi drug portfolio, said the people familiar with the matter.

Sanofi could not be immediately reached for comment, while Evercore declined to comment.

