WASHINGTON Sanofi SA (SASY.PA)'s Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million (15.88 million pounds) to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.

Sanofi-Pasteur, the company's vaccine division, had told the Veterans Affairs (VA) Department in 2012 that it had made an accounting error in overcharging for certain drugs, the Justice Department said in a statement.

In an emailed statement, a Sanofi spokeswoman said the company "cooperated fully and negotiated in good faith with the government."

