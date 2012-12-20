European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
MADRID Santander (SAN.MC) said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with the Spanish subsidiary of Dutch Aegon (AEGN.AS) to form a strategic alliance to strengthen their bankassurance business in Spain through the Santander branch networks.
Santander said the transaction would generate it a gross gain of 410 million euros (334.4 million pounds).
BERLIN The German economy grew by 0.4 percent in the final quarter of 2016, data showed on Tuesday, as increased state spending, higher private consumption and construction in Europe's biggest economy more than offset a drag from foreign trade.
ZURICH Credit Suisse is to cut up to 6,500 jobs this year after reporting a 2.44 billion Swiss franc (2 billion pound) net loss for 2016, and said it was examining alternatives to a planned stock market listing of its Swiss business.