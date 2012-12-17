Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabal al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
MADRID Spain's largest bank Santander said on Monday it would close 700 bank branches once it has absorbed its smaller bank Banesto.
In a statement, the bank said it valued Banesto shares at 3.73 euros (3 pounds), 24.9 percent more than the closing price on Friday.
The decision to absorb the bank, in which it controls about 90 percent, would generate savings of 520 million euros by the third year of the merger.
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.