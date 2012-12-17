Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabal al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
MADRID Spain's Santander said on Monday that minority shareholders of Banesto would receive 0.663 Santander share for each Banesto share they own as Santander completely absorbs Banesto into its main brand.
Santander said the offer price represented a premium of 24.9 percent over Banesto's share price on December 14.
(Reporting by Sarah Morris; Writing by Fiona Ortiz)
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.