LONDON Emilio Botin, who transformed Santander (SAN.MC) from a small domestic lender into the euro zone's biggest bank, has died of a heart attack, aged 79.

Botin, "El Presidente" to his co-workers and the third generation of Botins to run Santander, was regarded as one of the most powerful and influential bankers of his generation and an astute dealmaker.

The following are reactions to his death:

MARIANO RAJOY, Spain's Prime Minister:

"I had a meeting with him last week and he was well and in good form. It has been a surprise and a blow.

"He was a man who has been able to make Banco Santander the most important bank of our country."

SORAYA SAENZ DE SANTAMARIA, Spain's Deputy Prime Minister:

"He was one of the most relevant figures in the Spanish financial system, a person committed to his country."

LUIS DE GUINDOS, Spain's Economy Minister:

"I feel deeply affected by the loss of one of the great bankers of Spain and Europe, of a person with a great talent for business, someone who knew how to combine instinct with a leadership capacity which was exceptional and, most certainly, unrepeatable."

JAVIER MARIN, CEO of Santander in note to employees:

"Emilio Botin has been the protagonist of a unprecedented transformation process in the international banking sector, which has made Santander the largest bank in the euro zone and one of the biggest in the world.

"We all feel proud to have worked with, and learnt from, our chairman and feel committed to continuing his work."

MIGUEL ANGEL REVILLA, former president of Cantabria, whose capital is the city of Santander:

"In the 80s, when his father died, the feeling here in (the city of) Santander was ...: 'When little Emilio arrives, what will become of the bank?'

"He oversaw everything, and Banco Santander had some of the best professionals. He didn't hire friends but asked who was the best."

ANTONIO HORTA-OSORIO, chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L), who worked at Santander from 1993 to 2010 in a number of senior positions, including as head of its British business:

"Emilio was a unique banker, the best of his generation and the driving force behind the success of the bank.

"He was a great mentor to me during my time with Santander and he will be missed by many across the banking industry. My thoughts are with his family."

RON DENNIS, chairman and CEO of motor racing group McLaren. Botin was a keen fan of Formula One and Santander had been a partner of McLaren since 2007:

"Emilio was a consummate businessman, who made Santander what it is today.

"Passionate and charming, he was firm but always fair. I feel privileged to have known him, and proud to be able to call him a friend.

"He adored motor racing - there was no-one more enthusiastic in the McLaren garage than he was when a race win was in the offing.

"The world has lost a great man. To his large and loving family, I send my condolences."

LAZARO DE MELLO BRANDAO, chairman of Banco Bradesco SA (BBDC4.SA) in Brazil, a rival of Banco Santander Brasil:

"A daring and determined leader, he knew how to position the company that he steered through the past 30 years at the top of global financial rankings.

"At the forefront of a successful, well-executed strategy across different markets, Botín made of the banking house founded by his family a global reference for financial services."

ANGEL RON, Chairman of Banco Popular in a note

"Emilio Botin was an excellent professional and leader, capable of creating an organisation that has helped strengthen the international prestige of Spanish banks. But, above all, today we remember a relatable and discreet man who had good judgement. Without doubt, one of best bankers in Spain's history."

JOSEP OLIU, Chairman of Banco Sabadell, in a note

"(The loss of Botin) is especially significant given that he was the main push behind the national and international development of the first financial group in the euro zone and, right now, one of the ten best banks in the world."

CANDIDO MENDEZ, head of Spanish union UGT:

"Emilio Botin has been a fundamental protagonist in the internationalisation of the Spanish financial system. Banco Santander is a reference for all financial changes and innovation at a global level.

"He had a very singular management style that probably will never be repeated."

SPANISH BANKING ASSOCIATION:

"Emilio Botin leaves as his legacy a modern banking group with a great international presence and a management team which will guarantee the continuity of Santander as one of the main financial groups in the world."

BANK OF SPAIN:

"With his death, we've lost an exceptional figure from within the international financial system, who always knew how to combine the interests of the bank with the general interests of Spain."

SERGIO ERMOTTI, chief executive of UBS UBSN.VX:

"It's a great loss to the industry. He was a pioneer and a friend of UBS. We will remember him for his energy, his sharp mind and good heart. Our sympathy goes out to his family and the employees of Santander."

GEORGE MATHEWSON, former Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) chairman, who worked closely with Botin for 25 years. RBS and Santander had a strategic alliance between 1998 and 2004 and Botin and Mathewson sat together on the boards of both banks:

"He had a great capacity for learning and never assumed he knew everything. He was always willing to learn which was a great capacity for a man of his seniority to have. He sat on the RBS board for years and was constantly taking notes and learning about the business."

"He made a major contribution to Spanish banking. He brought discipline to banking in Spain."

(Compiled by Reuters bureaux, Editing by Julien Toyer and Mark Potter)