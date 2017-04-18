China's Fosun joins bid battle for Faberge owner Gemfields
China's Fosun International Ltd joined the race for Fabergé owner Gemfields Plc with an approach that valued the London-listed company at 225 million pounds.
MADRID Spain's Santander (SAN.MC) said on Tuesday it had raised 750 million euros by selling perpetual bonds which are convertible into ordinary shares if the bank's capital cushion slips below a certain level.
Santander said earlier on Tuesday it aimed to sell bonds worth up to 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) to institutional investors through an accelerated book-building process.
The euro zone's biggest bank by market value has been working on boosting its reserves of capital, partly to comply with tighter regulatory guidelines.
It said the bonds will pay a 6.75 percent coupon for the first five years after their issuance - in line with the price guidance a banker arranging the deal gave to Thomson Reuters IFR.
The bonds will convert into equity if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio - a closely-watched measure of balance sheet strength - drops below 5.125 percent.
LONDON British housebuilder Bellway said demand for its homes did not slow in the run-up to a June 8 national election, bucking a trend which generally sees some buyers put off purchases ahead of the uncertainty of a vote.
LONDON Sterling handed back early gains to trade lower on Wednesday after a reading of UK wages missed forecasts and a report that a deal needed to form a government could be delayed until next week.