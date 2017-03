Santander bank's new chairwoman Ana Botin speaks during the bank's extraordinary general meeting in Santander, northern Spain, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

MADRID Spanish bank Santander (SAN.MC) said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement to acquire the Canadian business of auto-financing company Carfinco CFN.TO for C$298 million (166.38 million pounds).

Santander will pay C$11.25 in cash per share for the business, a 32 percent premium to the volume-weighted average price over the last 90 trading days, the bank said in a statement to the Spanish market regulator.

Carfinco will pay a special dividend to shareholders at the close of the deal as part of the agreement, the bank said.

The sale remains subject to regulatory approval.

(Reporting by Paul Day; editing by Jason Neely)