MADRID The chief executive of Spanish banking group Santander (SAN.MC) said there was sufficient demand to cover the whole of a 7.5 billion euros (6 billion pound) share placement announced earlier on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference, Jose Antonio Alvarez reiterated that the euro zone's biggest bank was not interested in a potential purchase of Italy's Banca Monte Dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), which is looking for a buyer after emerging as the weakest bank in a Europe-wide banking health check.

Shares in the Italian bank rose 12 percent to 0.5205 euros per share on Thursday on speculation of such interest.

