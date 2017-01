WASHINGTON The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Thursday that Santander Bank (SAN.MC) would pay $10 million (£7.5 million) to settle charges that it engaged in illegal overdraft practices.

The regulator said the bank's telemarketing vendor deceptively marketed its overdraft protection services and then signed customers up for them without their consent.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)