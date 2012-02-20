Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
LONDON The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has fined Spanish bank Santander 1.5 million pounds for failing to clarify a compensation procedure on some of its products.
The FSA said Monday that the Santander fine related to "failing to confirm under which circumstances its structured products would be covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS)."
The FSA said Santander had sold around 2.7 billion pounds worth of structured products - which are often complex savings products - between 2008 and the start of 2010 but had not adequately informed customers over the extent to which they could be compensated on them.
"Considering that sales of these products took place between 2008 and 2009, a time of financial uncertainty, Santander should have moved more quickly to confirm under which circumstances FSCS cover would be available," Tracey McDermott, acting director of enforcement and financial crime at the FSA, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Jones)
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).