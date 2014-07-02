FTSE, mid caps hit record highs as miners jump
LONDON UK shares rallied to record highs on Thursday, lifted by a surge in commodities-related stocks following an interest hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Santander UK said ATM and card payments had been restored after a technical glitch prevented many customers in the United Kingdom from withdrawing cash late Tuesday.
"Sorry again to everyone who has had problems this evening. ATM and card payments are now working," Santander UK, the British arm of Spanish bank Santander, said on its official Twitter page.
Hundreds of angry customers took to social media to vent their anger after they were unable to withdraw cash from ATMs or make payments using their debit cards.
Some customers reported that money appeared to have been withdrawn from their account without actually receiving cash.
IT systems at Britain's banks are under scrutiny after a series of incidents in past have left customers stranded.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
LONDON UK shares rallied to record highs on Thursday, lifted by a surge in commodities-related stocks following an interest hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
LONDON Japanese carmaker Toyota said it plans to invest 240 million pounds to upgrade its car plant in central England for future output, but retaining tariff-free access to EU markets after Brexit remained crucial.
LONDON The British government has referred Rupert Murdoch's planned 11.7 billion pound takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to regulators to decide if the deal is in the public interest.