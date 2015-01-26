Customers use ATM machines at the Surrey Quays branch of Santander Bank, whilst the premises remain closed , in Surrey Quays, south London, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Santander UK has reached an agreement with Britain's Post Office that will enable its personal current account and business customers to bank at the Post Office's 11,000 outlets.

"As part of an overall commitment to providing our customers access and ability to do their banking when, where and how they want, Santander has concluded an agreement with the Post Office," the bank said on Monday.

The UK business, part of Spain's Santander (SAN.MC), said the arrangement was part of a wider investment programme that has seen it refurbish 40 percent of its branches and invest in digital technology.

