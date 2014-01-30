MADRID Santander (SAN.MC), the euro zone's biggest bank, expects earnings at its UK business to rise 17 percent in 2014, Chairman Emilio Botin said on Thursday, following a 3.1 percent rise in profits there in 2013.

The UK arm posted profit of 1.1 billion pounds ($1.8 billion) in 2013.

Botin sees profit at its Spanish division reaching 1 billion euros in 2014 before tripling to 3 billion euros in 2016, he said.

Speaking to reporters, Botin also said it would take part as a banking adviser in the government's potential sale of its stake in nationalised lender Bankia (BKIA.MC).

"Bankia is doing very well right now and I think a part could be listed now. I would take part in that listing," Botin said. ($1 = 0.6041 British pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah White; Writing by Tracy Rucinski)