MADRID Spain's largest bank Santander (SAN.MC) will propose paying a 0.60 euro per share dividend against its 2014 results, Chairman Emilio Botin said on Thursday.

Recent exchange rate instability in Argentina would not affect the country's positive outlook, Botin also said during a press conference following the bank's 2013 earnings.

(Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)