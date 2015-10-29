The logo of Santander bank is seen at a branch in central Madrid February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID The drop in the Brazilian real and other Latin American currencies weighed on Santander's (SAN.MC) third-quarter earnings, highlighting potential pitfalls for the euro zone's biggest bank as it aims to increase returns.

Income from other key markets, including the United Kingdom, helped Santander counter the currency hit to an extent, and the bank said on Thursday group net profit rose nearly 5 percent on the same period last year, though it fell quarter-on-quarter.

Santander relies on Brazil for about a fifth of its earnings, but the country's economy has slumped into its worst recession in nearly three decades and the bank's unit there now contributes less to profit than its UK business.

Recurring net income in Brazil in local currency terms beat expectations, and Santander's bad debts ratio, when measured as defaults of 90 days or more, was flat quarter-on-quarter.

Santander Chief Executive Jose Antonio Alvarez said the soured loan ratio could worsen, however, even as the bank tries to focus on customers less likely to struggle with payments.

"The asset quality trends are very challenging in Brazil but we feel comfortable that due to the changing mix (of our business) we will be able to handle it well," Alvarez told an investor conference call.

Worries about Brazil come as Santander's executive chairwoman Ana Botin looks to bolster profits over the next three years, as well as lift dividend payouts, based on a strategy of lending more and better retaining customers.

The bank's shares have fallen around 18 percent since the third quarter started in July, underperforming rival BBVA (BBVA.MC) which relies more on Mexico for Latin American income and which registered a 7 percent share price drop in that period. BBVA reports third-quarter results on Friday.

Santander's shares were down 2.9 percent to 5 euros at 1138 GMT, within a European banks index .SX7P down 1.8 percent.

CAPITAL IN FOCUS

Santander said it was on track to meet its profitability targets, which include a return on tangible equity of 13 percent by 2018. The ratio dipped to 11.3 percent in the third quarter.

It also believes it can get its core capital adequacy ratio, when measured under the strictest "fully-loaded" criteria, to 10 percent by year-end. It stood at 9.85 percent at the end of September, marginally up from June, though still short of many European peers and the bank's 11 percent target for 2018.

"Capital was a disappointment," Deutsche Bank analyst Raoul Leonard said in a note to clients.

Santander resorted to selling new shares in January to bolster capital, a move it wants to avoid repeating.

Overall at the group, net profit was in line with forecasts at 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in July-September. That was higher than a year ago, but down 1.7 percent from April-June.

Net interest income (NII), or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 8 billion euros, up nearly 7 percent on a year earlier, though down almost 4 percent from the second quarter.

Strong competition to lend in Santander's Spanish home has eaten into margins, and in its UK unit combined earnings from fees and NII were also down slightly quarter on quarter.

Alvarez said fierce rivalry between Spanish banks was likely to continue, though he said lending rates would no longer fall as sharply as they had.

($1 = 0.9146 euros)

(Editing by Greg Mahlich and Mark Potter)