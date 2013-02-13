Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON Santander's UK arm said on Wednesday it is reviewing the future of its bancassurance division, putting around 800 jobs at risk, potentially adding to thousands of staff cuts as banks address new rules clamping down on investment advice.
Santander suspended its investment advice service in December and pulled its advisers "off the road" for more training as tougher new rules were introduced aimed at making financial advice more transparent for customers.
Separately the FSA said on Wednesday it was investigating a major UK lender for possible breaches in the quality of its investment advice, which four industry sources said was Santander UK.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Kirstin Ridley)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.