A car drives past the logo of Spanish Santander bank in a roundabout outside the company's headquarters in Boadilla del Monte, outside Madrid, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

LONDON The British arm of Spanish bank Santander (SAN.MC) has poached Susan Allen from Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) to become managing director, UK banking, with responsibility for the strategic direction of the business.

Allen has over 25 years' experience in banking and has held a variety of senior management positions at RBS, where she most recently led the asset finance, invoice finance and transaction services businesses for corporate clients.

Santander UK is also close to appointing a new chief executive, with deputy CEO Nathan Bostock hot favourite to succeed Ana Botin who recently became chairwoman of the parent bank.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, Editing by Anjuli Davies)