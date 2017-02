MADRID Spain's biggest bank Santander (SAN.MC) on Tuesday said it had no plans to list its British arm for the time being.

"It's currently off the table... We don't have plans to have an IPO in the UK in the short or medium term," Santander Chief Executive Javier Marin told journalists.

