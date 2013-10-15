Juniper's Gary Clark joins Tesla as chief information officer
Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc , joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
FRANKFURT German business software maker SAP named Luka Mucic as its new chief financial officer on Tuesday to succeed Werner Brandt, who said earlier this year that he would step down.
Mucic, 42, joined SAP's legal department in 1996 and is currently its head of global finance.
Werner Brandt has been SAP's finance chief since 2001. He is due to leave when his contract ends in June 2014.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)
Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc , joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
NEW YORK/HONG KONG Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp has agreed to plead guilty and pay nearly $900 million in a U.S. sanctions case, drawing a line under a damaging scandal that had threatened its cut off its supply chain.
Viacom Inc is in talks with former Twentieth Century Fox Chairman Jim Gianopulos to lead its Paramount Pictures film studio, the Wall Street Journal reported.