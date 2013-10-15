Logo of German company SAP is pictured at the CeBit computer fair in Hanover, March, 6, 2012. The biggest fair of its kind will run to March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

FRANKFURT German business software maker SAP named Luka Mucic as its new chief financial officer on Tuesday to succeed Werner Brandt, who said earlier this year that he would step down.

Mucic, 42, joined SAP's legal department in 1996 and is currently its head of global finance.

Werner Brandt has been SAP's finance chief since 2001. He is due to leave when his contract ends in June 2014.

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)