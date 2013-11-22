BARCELONA Enterprise software group SAP said it was debating whether to accelerate moving more of its business to the cloud, a change in strategy that could have a small impact on its target of growing sales to more than 20 billion euros.

But co-chief executive Jim Hagemann-Snabe said the change would generate more sales by 2017.

"We have a situation now where we see the move to the cloud particularly in certain markets like North America happening even faster, and this is a great opportunity for us to revisit whether we should accelerate the move to the cloud," he said at a Morgan Stanley investor conference on Friday.

"This would have impact on the 2015 level, I don't expect enormous impact but it would have some impact because you are delaying some revenues. However in a 17 time frame you would have more than that back, so I think it would be the right thing for the company if we had the opportunity."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)