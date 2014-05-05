Vishal Sikka, former Chief Technology Officer for SAP AG, speaks at the Reuters Global Technology Summit in New York May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

German business software maker SAP AG said Vishal Sikka, head of products and innovation, has stepped down and that it had named two new members to its executive board.

Sikka was leaving SAP for personal reasons with immediate effect, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

A computer scientist by training, Sikka was key in developing SAP's flagship product, Hana, which helps firms analyse large amounts of data quickly, and bringing it to market.

"I would like to personally thank Vishal for his contribution to take SAP to this stage," said Hasso Plattner, chairman of SAP's supervisory board. "We will remain friends as he pursues the next step in his journey."

Sikka joined the company in 2002 as head of its technology group and was appointed Chief Technology Officer in 2007.

He has been a member of the executive board since 2010.

SAP, based in Walldorf, southern Germany, said it named Robert Enslin and Bernd Leukert to its executive board.

Enslin will continue to lead global customer operations and Leukert will assume responsibility for the global development organization, the company said.

SAP also appointed Helen Arnold, who will assume the role of Chief Information Officer, and Stefan Ries, who will lead human resources, to its global managing board.

(Reporting by Nicola Leske; Editing by Sandra Maler)