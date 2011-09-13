SAN FRANCISCO SAP AG (SAPG.DE) has agreed to pay $20 million (12.6 million pounds) to resolve a criminal probe into allegations that it downloaded millions of files from rival Oracle ORCL.O, according to a source familiar with the matter.

U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors last week charged SAP's defunct TomorrowNow Inc unit with 12 criminal counts in connection with illegal downloads of Oracle software files, according to court documents.

SAP agreed to settle the case, though the dollar amount was not revealed in publicly available court filings.

SAP spokesman James Dever declined to comment on Monday. Spokespeople for the Justice Department and Oracle were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Dan Levine, editing by Bernard Orr)