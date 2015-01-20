FRANKFURT Europe's largest software firm SAP wants to grow organically while focussing on lowering its leverage and raising its dividend, the company's finance chief told Reuters.

"There could be smaller acquisitions," Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic said in an interview at SAP's headquarters.

"We will concentrate in the next 3-4 years on lowering our leverage, raising our dividend and growing organically via investments," he added, dismissing large acquisitions.

Earlier on Tuesday, SAP cut its 2017 operating profit outlook, saying its push into cloud-based software delivery will eat into its profit margins before clearing the way for profits to expand from 2018 onward.

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)