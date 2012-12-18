MILAN Italy's Saras (SRS.MI) has agreed a joint venture with Rosneft (ROSN.MM) that will give the Italian refiner access to the Russian oil group's rich feedstock.

In a statement on Tuesday Saras said the two sides had signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a venture for trading and processing crude oil and selling petrol products.

No financial details were released and it was not clear if the deal involved any equity arrangement.

In November Saras approved a reorganisation plan to transfer its refining business to a new subsidiary fully owned by Saras, a move analysts said could revive takeover speculation.

In September Rosneft President Igor Sechin, a close ally of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, met the Saras chairman to look at joint commercial opportunities

Press reports of foreign interest in Saras, including from Azerbaijan's Socar, have surfaced regularly.

Saras's Sarroch refinery in Sardinia is well positioned geographically to give Rosneft access to the Mediterranean area.

The Italian company said the joint venture also paved the way for the two groups to enter and develop new oil product markets and businesses.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Goodman)