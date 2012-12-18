Next chairman John Barton to retire in August
LONDON British clothing retailer Next said its chairman John Barton will retire in August and be succeeded by Michael Roney.
MILAN Italy's Saras (SRS.MI) has agreed a joint venture with Rosneft (ROSN.MM) that will give the Italian refiner access to the Russian oil group's rich feedstock.
In a statement on Tuesday Saras said the two sides had signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a venture for trading and processing crude oil and selling petrol products.
No financial details were released and it was not clear if the deal involved any equity arrangement.
In November Saras approved a reorganisation plan to transfer its refining business to a new subsidiary fully owned by Saras, a move analysts said could revive takeover speculation.
In September Rosneft President Igor Sechin, a close ally of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, met the Saras chairman to look at joint commercial opportunities
Press reports of foreign interest in Saras, including from Azerbaijan's Socar, have surfaced regularly.
Saras's Sarroch refinery in Sardinia is well positioned geographically to give Rosneft access to the Mediterranean area.
The Italian company said the joint venture also paved the way for the two groups to enter and develop new oil product markets and businesses.
BERLIN The German economy grew by 0.4 percent in the final quarter of 2016, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday, with increased state spending, higher private consumption and construction more than offsetting a drag from foreign trade.
SINGAPORE Oil prices were stable on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output while rising production elsewhere kept crude futures within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.