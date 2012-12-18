MILAN Italian refiner Saras (SRS.MI) is to form a joint venture with Rosneft (ROSN.MM) that will allow it to tap the Russian group's crude oil portfolio in return for giving its partner access to the wider Mediterranean.

The two sides have signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a venture for trading and processing crude oil and selling petrol products, Saras said on Tuesday.

Saras said the venture, for which no financial detail was given, paved the way for the two groups to enter and develop new oil product markets and businesses - Saras's Sarroch refinery in Sardinia is well positioned geographically to give Rosneft wide access to the Mediterranean area.

"It looks like all options are open. It is not clear if Saras further down the line will sell the Sarroch refinery," a Milan-based analyst said.

In November, Saras approved a reorganisation to transfer its refining business to a new subsidiary fully owned by Saras.

Analysts said the move could revive takeover speculation, and there have been regular reports of foreign interest in Saras, including from Azeri group Socar.

In September, Rosneft President Igor Sechin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, met Saras's chairman to look at joint commercial opportunities.

"It is unclear about the extent of cooperation ... whether it is part of the refinery or in its entirety, including the power business," Credit Suisse said in a note.

Europe's refining sector has suffered due to rapid expansion in China and India which has fuelled competition, while slack demand in Europe has hit margins and seen refineries shut down.

Italian energy group ERG (ERG.MI) has sold down its stake in its refinery in Sicily to Russian company Lukoil (LKOH.MM) to reduce its exposure to the sector.

Saras shares were up 1.6 percent at 1345 GMT, while a European oil and gas index .SXEP was up 0.2 percent.

