Sainsbury's highlights cost price pressure as sales edge lower
LONDON Britain's Sainsbury's on Thursday reported a slight fall in underlying quarterly sales in its core supermarkets business and cautioned over uncertainty regarding cost pressures.
MILAN Russia's Rosneft (ROSN.MM) is confident it will be able to continue its expansion in western Europe, the general manager of Italian refiner Saras (SRS.MI) said on Friday.
"Rosneft is confident it will be able to continue progress of expansion to the west," Dario Scaffardi said in a conference call with analysts on second quarter results.
Saras, controlled by the Italian Moratti family, is partly owned by Rosneft, with which it has a joint venture for trading and processing crude oil and selling refined products.
Last December, Rosneft agreed to buy much of Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) physical oil-trading business.
Scaffardi also said he expected the decision by Italian major Eni (ENI.MI) to cut its refining capacity by over 50 percent to help the remaining European refiners.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)
LONDON Britain's Sainsbury's on Thursday reported a slight fall in underlying quarterly sales in its core supermarkets business and cautioned over uncertainty regarding cost pressures.
LONDON The head of a British parliamentary committee has asked a regulator to look into media reports, including one by Reuters, about movements in financial markets ahead of economic data releases that raised the possibility of leaks.
SHANGHAI China's central bank raised short-term interest rates on Thursday in what economists said was a bid to stave off capital outflows and keep the yuan currency stable after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. rates overnight.