LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday he was not convinced that European Union treaty changes were needed to resolve the eurozone crisis but said he would ensure his country got a good deal if amendments were made.

"I'm very clear if there is treaty change, then I will make sure that we further protect and enhance Britain's interests," he told British television after meeting French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

"The bottom line for me is always what is in the interests of the UK and how can I promote and defend that."

(Reporting by Keith Weir)